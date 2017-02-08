Thousands show up for the giant new I...

Thousands show up for the giant new Ikea opening in Burbank

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

People gathered in misty early morning darkness Wednesday as the retailer offered free sofas to the first 26 people through the doors and armchairs and other items to other shoppers attending the debut of the massive new store. The 456,000-square-foot store with 1,700 parking spaces and a 600-seat restaurant sprawls across 22 acres less than a mile from the store it replaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 2 hr Rose of Tralee 45
Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16) 12 hr iselacerpa 4
News West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10) 18 hr ThoughtYoudWantTo... 356
Trump is the best ever!!! 22 hr Latosha Connor 5
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) Jan '17 Dee 15
News Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13) Nov '16 kermit 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC