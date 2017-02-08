Thousands show up for the giant new Ikea opening in Burbank
People gathered in misty early morning darkness Wednesday as the retailer offered free sofas to the first 26 people through the doors and armchairs and other items to other shoppers attending the debut of the massive new store. The 456,000-square-foot store with 1,700 parking spaces and a 600-seat restaurant sprawls across 22 acres less than a mile from the store it replaces.
