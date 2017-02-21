"The Noise in Your Head" Video Series
I have spent the bulk of my 30+ year career working toward one primary goal: to provide free or inexpensive ways to orient as many people as possible to treatment for anxiety disorders and to help them become educated consumers. And because including some video component seems to help us absorb information, I have developed and released a 6-episode scripted series titled "The Noise in Your Head."
