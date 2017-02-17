Sanken Chromatic Names New Dealers for US & Canada
Audio Intervisual Design West Hollywood, CA Cutting Edge San Francisco, CA; Burbank, CA Dale Pro Audio Jamaica, NY Westlake Pro Universal City, CA Studio Economik Montreal, Canada Sonotechnique Montreal, Canada Vintage King Audio Los Angeles, CA; Nashville, TN These new Sanken dealers were chosen for their extensive expertise in professional recording gear and comprehensive knowledge of microphone technology. The Sanken Chromatic series of seven professional studio microphones provides musicians, sound designers, engineers and producers with the ultimate set of pure, transparent sounding mics for a wide variety of applications.
