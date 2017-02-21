Riverside electric fund lawsuit

An attorney who filed a 2016 lawsuit challenging Riverside's use of electric fund money is asking the court to allow a new plaintiff in the case, after the original one died suddenly last month. Riverside resident Richard Olquin and attorney Raychele Sterling had alleged that Riverside Public Utilities overcharged customers in order to transfer money to the city's general fund, and that a 2013 change in how the transfer was calculated triggered a state law requiring voter approval of most taxes and fees.

