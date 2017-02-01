Nearly 1,000 apply for 150 jobs at new IKEA in Burbank
The new workers were hired in a variety of departments including home furnishings, customer service, cashiers, warehouse receiving, stock replenishment and food service. Some will be part-time, but as is IKEA's policy, they will all receive full-time benefits including medical care and a retirement plan, according to company spokesman Joe Roth.
