LA City Council to consider historical designation for Bob Hopea s Toluca Lake home

LOS ANGELES >> A City Council committee bypassed voting Tuesday on whether comedian Bob Hope's Toluca Lake home should be designated a historical monument and advanced a motion to the full council without making a recommendation. Councilman Jose Huizar, chair of the Planning and Land Use Committee, said there was additional information he wanted to get before deciding on how to vote.

