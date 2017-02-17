Judge dismisses $170 million lawsuit filed by Florida man claiming William Shatner is his father
A federal judge has thrown out a $170 million lawsuit filed nearly a year ago against William Shatner by a Florida man who claims the "Star Trek" actor is his father. Peter Michael Sloan, who at one point went by the name Peter Shatner, filed the lawsuit in state court in March, but it was kicked up to federal court in Tampa on Friday.
