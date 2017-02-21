Jinya Ramen Bar gears up to relocate on Robson Street and open in Burnaby
With more ramen shops like Yah Yah Ya and Ramen Gojiro having moved into the downtown core, Robson's Jinya Ramen Bar is getting a timely update. Jinya at 270 Robson Street opened up back in 2012 .
