Inside the 600-Seat Madness of America's Largest IKEA
What's the easiest way to open one of Los Angeles' largest restaurants overnight? Put it inside of America's largest IKEA store. The new blocks-long IKEA shopping mecca in Burbank, CA opened just this week , boasting nearly 500,000 square feet of retail space and some 1,700 parking spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|5 hr
|get out of here
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|17 hr
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|23 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|poop deck pappy
|71
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Laci Ann 7
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC