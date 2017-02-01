Ikea in Burbank is closing - and then reopening as the biggest Ikea in the nation
How big is the nation's largest Ikea that is opening Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Burbank? At 456,000-square-feet, the massive warehouse consumes 22 acres, making the original Burbank location seem like a boutique. At a press preview on Wednesday, we took a sneak peek of the massive showroom, which will replace the original Burbank location, just up the street.
