Ikea in Burbank is closing - and then reopening as the biggest Ikea in the nation

How big is the nation's largest Ikea that is opening Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Burbank? At 456,000-square-feet, the massive warehouse consumes 22 acres, making the original Burbank location seem like a boutique. At a press preview on Wednesday, we took a sneak peek of the massive showroom, which will replace the original Burbank location, just up the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.