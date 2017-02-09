Herea s what ita s like at the Ikea B...

Herea s what ita s like at the Ikea Burbank opening

On the day of the store opening, the first 26 adults will receive a LANDSKRONA sofa, the next 100 adults a POANG armchair and the first 100 children will receive a FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy.The 456,000 square-foot new IKEA in Burbank is located on 22 acres. The opening is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8. IKEA held a media preview on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

