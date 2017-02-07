Going to the opening of the new Ikea ...

Going to the opening of the new Ikea in Burbank? Youa ll need these 5 things

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Breeze

There's a new Ikea location coming to town at 800 S. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, and opening day is going to be a doozy. If you plan on going Wednesday, here are a few things you might want to take along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10) 1 hr ThoughtYoudWantTo... 356
Review: Westwood Legal 5 hr KdanW91001 18
Trump is the best ever!!! 5 hr Latosha Connor 5
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 6 hr NASTY MAN 11
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 8 hr Rose of Tralee 38
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Jan 27 LongBeachGirl 1
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) Jan '17 Dee 15
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC