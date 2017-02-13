Free furniture when Fishers IKEA open...

Free furniture when Fishers IKEA opens? Maybe

Friday Feb 10

The IKEA in Fishers is on schedule to open this fall and if it's like any of the previous grand openings we've seen you could have a chance at scoring some free furniture. The blue walls have begun going up on the much-awaited store as progress continues on the 296,000 square-foot building on the eastern side of I-69, just south of the 116th Street exit.

