Flooding Shuts Down Parts of 5, 110 Freeways
Parts of freeways across Southern California were closing due to storm flooding, causing big problems for drivers during rush hour. The 5 Freeway was closed at Lankershim Boulevard in Sunland, where as much as 3 feet of water pooled on the roadway.
