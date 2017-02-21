Flooding Shuts Down Parts of 5, 110 F...

Flooding Shuts Down Parts of 5, 110 Freeways

Friday Feb 17 Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Parts of freeways across Southern California were closing due to storm flooding, causing big problems for drivers during rush hour. The 5 Freeway was closed at Lankershim Boulevard in Sunland, where as much as 3 feet of water pooled on the roadway.

