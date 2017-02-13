EXCLUSIVE: 'The Bachelor's Danielle Lombard Says She Was 'Totally Blindsided' By Elimination

Monday's episode of The Bachelor left viewers in shock after Nick Viall sent Danielle Lombard home after a two-on-one date -- and as it turns out, Danielle was just as surprised. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the fan favorite for a Facebook Live interview at our Burbank, California, studios on Thursday, where she said she was "totally blindsided" by the elimination.

