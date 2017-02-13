EXCLUSIVE: 'The Bachelor's Danielle Lombard Says She Was 'Totally Blindsided' By Elimination
Monday's episode of The Bachelor left viewers in shock after Nick Viall sent Danielle Lombard home after a two-on-one date -- and as it turns out, Danielle was just as surprised. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the fan favorite for a Facebook Live interview at our Burbank, California, studios on Thursday, where she said she was "totally blindsided" by the elimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|11 hr
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|17 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|19 hr
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|Sun
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|poop deck pappy
|71
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Laci Ann 7
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC