Disney to Adapt Stephan Pastis Cartoon - Timmy Failure' for...
That would be "Timmy Failure," a kids literature series the studio is developing for a live-action film, one individual familiar with the project told TheWrap. The Stephan Pastis cartoon character stars in a series of bestselling books, ones that could easily become a film franchise not unlike 20th Century Fox Film's big-screen translation of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books.
