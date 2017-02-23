Darren Criss, Gentleman's Guide and More Among 48th Annual Ladcc Award Nominees

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced its nominations and special awards for excellence in Los Angeles, Orange County and Ventura County theatre for the year 2016 . The 48th annual LADCC awards ceremony will take place on Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Colony Theatre at Burbank Town Center, 555 North 3rd Street, Burbank.

