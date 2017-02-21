Colortime Industrializes Client Conte...

Colortime Industrializes Client Content Services with Dalet Workflow...

Like many post facilities, Colortime is faced with an increasing number of versions to produce while simultaneously reducing the time to deliver those versions to various content channels. Taking a different approach to the traditional work arounds and spreadsheet management tools, industry veteran Moshe Barkat turned to Dalet for its expertise in workflow automation and media asset management , selecting the open, ready-made Dalet Galaxy platform.

