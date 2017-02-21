Colortime Industrializes Client Content Services with Dalet Workflow...
Like many post facilities, Colortime is faced with an increasing number of versions to produce while simultaneously reducing the time to deliver those versions to various content channels. Taking a different approach to the traditional work arounds and spreadsheet management tools, industry veteran Moshe Barkat turned to Dalet for its expertise in workflow automation and media asset management , selecting the open, ready-made Dalet Galaxy platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Pro Sound.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Atwater Village Metro Brown Line Station
|14 min
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|14 min
|Well Well
|11
|Skype cam fun
|4 hr
|missregina90420
|1
|Mexican border : Land mines at the border will...
|4 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Review: Alameda Metro Brown Line Station
|7 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Burbank Transitway Metro Brown Line Rai...
|7 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|5
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|8 hr
|curious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC