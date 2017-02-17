City Council to decide on status of B...

City Council to decide on status of Bob Hope home

Friday Feb 17

A City Council committee bypassed voting Feb. 7 on whether comedian Bob Hope's Toluca Lake home should be designated a historical monument and advanced a motion to the full council without making a recommendation. Councilman Jose Huizar, chair of the Planning and Land Use Committee, said there was additional information he wanted to get before deciding on how to vote.

