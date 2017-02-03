Chrissy Metz had 81 cents in the bank when she landed 'This Is Us' role
Chrissy Metz had 81 cents in the bank when she landed 'This Is Us' role "I could cry right now just thinking about it." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k3RzCN In a new as-told-to with Alex Morris for Glamour magazine, the actress - who broke out with her tender turn as Kate on NBC's heartfelt drama, This Is Us - opens up about her fraught journey to fame, during which she juggled bit television roles, a part on American Horror Story: Freak Show and a diet of ramen noodles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
