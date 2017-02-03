Chrissy Metz had 81 cents in the bank when she landed 'This Is Us' role "I could cry right now just thinking about it." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k3RzCN In a new as-told-to with Alex Morris for Glamour magazine, the actress - who broke out with her tender turn as Kate on NBC's heartfelt drama, This Is Us - opens up about her fraught journey to fame, during which she juggled bit television roles, a part on American Horror Story: Freak Show and a diet of ramen noodles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.