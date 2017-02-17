Cast & Crew Expand Burbank Footprint

Cast & Crew Expand Burbank Footprint

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: San Fernando Business Journal

Cast & Crew Entertainment Services has leased an additional 20,000 square feet at its Burbank headquarters, according to commercial real estate firm Savills Studley. The lease extension brings Cast & Crew's space to nearly 90,300 square feet at 2300 Empire Ave., making it the majority tenant in the seven-story, 364,000-square-foot building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 7 min secret Asian man 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 min Anne 20,847
American Pie Group 29 min kamtherealman 1
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 41 min EVille Ed 5
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 3 hr USA-1 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 3 hr Chad 15
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 4 hr Chad 9
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC