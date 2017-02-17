Cast & Crew Expand Burbank Footprint
Cast & Crew Entertainment Services has leased an additional 20,000 square feet at its Burbank headquarters, according to commercial real estate firm Savills Studley. The lease extension brings Cast & Crew's space to nearly 90,300 square feet at 2300 Empire Ave., making it the majority tenant in the seven-story, 364,000-square-foot building.
