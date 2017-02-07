Carter Thicke: Alan Thicke's death not 'set in yet'

The 'Growing Pains' actor had been complaining of chest pains whilst he was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son when he collapsed at Pickwick Gardens ice skating rink in Burbank, California, last month and later died in hospital, and Carter - whose mother is Alan's second wife Gina Tolleson - has now said he still believes his late father is "going to be there" when he comes home. He said: "It's kind of one of those things, you don't really know if it has set in yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.