California man's hobby is identifying missing people through his drawings - Sun, 05 Feb 2017 PST
Her body was found Nov. 10, 1979. She had tan lines suggesting she was from a warmer climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|26 min
|RWPorter
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|11 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|34
|Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|PaulCash
|10
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Phart With Fire
|28
|Drain Hollywood
|14 hr
|the silent majority
|8
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC