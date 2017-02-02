California-by-way-of-Philly rocker Da...

California-by-way-of-Philly rocker Dave Hause on meaning what you say and saying what you mean

Dave Hause plays the Redwood on Thursday in support of his new album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday. One of the directives Dave Hause gave himself when recording his third solo album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday, was to be positive without being cheesy.

