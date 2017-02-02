California-by-way-of-Philly rocker Dave Hause on meaning what you say and saying what you mean
Dave Hause plays the Redwood on Thursday in support of his new album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday. One of the directives Dave Hause gave himself when recording his third solo album, "Bury Me in Philly," out Friday, was to be positive without being cheesy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|3 hr
|Doh
|3
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|6 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|24
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|10 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|10 hr
|Former Member
|3
|Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|Dave
|29
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|Wed
|actor arthur senson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC