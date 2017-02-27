Alternative Pop Quartet Alvarez Kings...

Alternative Pop Quartet Alvarez Kings to Release Full Length Debut 'Somewhere Between'

Critically acclaimed South Yorkshire, UK alternative pop quartet Alvarez Kings will release their full-length debut album, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN [Sire/Warner Bros. Records], in stores and at all digital retailers on April 14, 2017.

