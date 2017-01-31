Alan Thicke's Son Recalls 'brutal' Last Moments With Father
Carter Thicke thought his late father Alan would pull through following his heart attack because "everything seemed fine." The Growing Pains actor was playing hockey with the 19-year-old in Burbank, California in December when he suffered a heart attack.
