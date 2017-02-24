After 75 Years, Here's Looking At You, 'Casablanca'
The classic film Casablanca marks its 75th birthday this year. One little known fact? Humphrey Bogart was shorter than Ingrid Bergman, so he had to stand on a box during filming.
