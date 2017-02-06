2 teens, man arrested after December ...

2 teens, man arrested after December armed robbery of Burbank pizza shop

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

BURBANK >> Two teenage boys and a 25-year-old man - all described as documented gang members - were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Burbank pizza shop two days before Christmas, police reported Thursday. The robbery occurred just before 10 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Little Caesars Pizza franchise at 1009 W. Alameda Ave., according to Burbank police Sgt.

