1,500+ line up for IKEA Burbank opening
About 1,500 are lined up early Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for the grand opening of the new IKEA store in Burbank. It is the largest IKEA in the U.S. Overcast skies and a morning chill did not dampen the spirits of eager furniture shoppers who lined up Wednesday morning in Burbank to be the first inside the largest IKEA in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice raids are back
|28 min
|american
|2
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|35 min
|american
|8
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|elsobriviviente
|93
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|3 hr
|Horacio
|52
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Celebrate with Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Get Down On It
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC