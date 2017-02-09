1,500+ line up for IKEA Burbank opening

Wednesday Feb 8

About 1,500 are lined up early Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for the grand opening of the new IKEA store in Burbank. It is the largest IKEA in the U.S. Overcast skies and a morning chill did not dampen the spirits of eager furniture shoppers who lined up Wednesday morning in Burbank to be the first inside the largest IKEA in the country.

