'There's Johnny': Ian Nelson, Jane Le...

'There's Johnny': Ian Nelson, Jane Levy, Tony Danza ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Deadline

Nelson will play bright, sweet-faced, innocent Andy Klavin. An average kid from Valentine, Nebraska who, along with his mother and father, is a huge Johnny Carson fan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 13 min Eddie 6
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 1 hr Duke 25
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 6 hr spud 16
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) 11 hr Patriot 2,500
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr melvin perez 20,781
Review: JSM Paving Construction 19 hr JSM Construction 2
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 26 at 9:03AM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,162 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC