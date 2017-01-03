There's Always Lots to Love About LA'...

There's Always Lots to Love About LA's Enduring Tiki Bar Scene

It's no secret that Tiki culture continues to pulse in Los Angeles, from new openings like Pacific Seas inside Clifton's Republic in Downtown, to old school joints like Tiki Ti on Sunset Boulevard. But what about all those sugary Tiki drinks you find at the back bars of some of the city's most famous Chinese restaurants? Writer Garrett Snyder hits the pages of Punch to talk about the intersection of Chinese-American cuisine and Tiki bar culture , hitting on places like Hop Louie in Chinatown as stalwarts of the mashup genre.

