The San Fernando Valley's Current Craft Beer Revolution Is Real
It's a good time to be a drinker in the Valley, apparently. Not only have two newer names in craft beer popped up in Burbank lately , but the LA Times first reported that Simmzy's would be getting into the brewing game as well.
