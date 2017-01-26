The Latest: Missing woman found alive...

The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster

Los Angeles police say a woman who went missing over the weekend, leaving behind her phone and abandoned car, has been found alive in the high desert. Police say 28-year-old Laura Lynne Stacy was spotted walking on the side of State Route 14 in Lancaster Tuesday, about 40 miles from where she was last seen.

