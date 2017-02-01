The Internet Is Crazy for This Enthus...

The Internet Is Crazy for This Enthusiastic Dancing Winnie-the-Pooh Meme

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Time

Winnie The Pooh arrives at The Los Angeles Premiere of "Winnie The Pooh" held at The Walt Disney Studios on July 10, 2011 in Burbank, California. Everyone's favorite honey-loving bear is having a pop culture renaissance this week, thanks to the viral spread of an 3D animated clip of , it's only now that Twitter users are getting their hands on the mesmerizing video-and setting it to more contemporary music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 33 min Rose of Tralee 24
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 3 hr telling it straight 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 4 hr Former Member 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr white girls 20,804
News Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr... 5 hr Well Well 2
News Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11) 6 hr Dave 29
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 19 hr actor arthur senson 2
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,208 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC