The Incredible Creativity That Foley Artists Employ to Create Common Sounds For Film and Television
Great Big Story visited with Alyson Moore , Chris Moriana and Mary Jo Lang , all of whom work for the Sound Department at Warner Bros in Burbank, California. Foley artists Moore and Moriana explain the many number of ways they can form common sounds through very creative means.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Channel 71 LA
|180
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|61
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|6 hr
|ulak batyeerelu
|9
|non question pour nous
|Jan 17
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|Jan 17
|Well Well
|2
|Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08)
|Jan 6
|Dee
|15
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC