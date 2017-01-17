The Incredible Creativity That Foley ...

The Incredible Creativity That Foley Artists Employ to Create Common Sounds For Film and Television

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Laughing Squid

Great Big Story visited with Alyson Moore , Chris Moriana and Mary Jo Lang , all of whom work for the Sound Department at Warner Bros in Burbank, California. Foley artists Moore and Moriana explain the many number of ways they can form common sounds through very creative means.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr Channel 71 LA 180
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 2 hr ThomasA 61
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 6 hr ulak batyeerelu 9
non question pour nous Jan 17 good job trump hater 1
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book Jan 17 Well Well 2
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) Jan 6 Dee 15
News Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13) Nov '16 kermit 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 19 at 2:38PM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC