'The Actor' Statuettes Cast for 23rd ...

'The Actor' Statuettes Cast for 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Actor statuettes - which this year's 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honorees will receive for outstanding performances in 2016 - have been cast in solid bronze at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California. SAG Award nominated actor Mykelti Williamson was there to watch the dramatic process in person, as were SAG Awards Committee Vice Chair Daryl Anderson and SAG Awards Committee Member Woody Schultz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 2 min Jeff Toyahara 41
non question pour nous 10 hr good job trump hater 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 10 hr TV Producer 168
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book 12 hr Well Well 2
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) Jan 6 Dee 15
News Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13) Nov '16 kermit 5
News 2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur... Oct '16 YasonLe 4
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 17 at 9:45PM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC