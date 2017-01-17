'The Actor' Statuettes Cast for 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Actor statuettes - which this year's 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honorees will receive for outstanding performances in 2016 - have been cast in solid bronze at the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California. SAG Award nominated actor Mykelti Williamson was there to watch the dramatic process in person, as were SAG Awards Committee Vice Chair Daryl Anderson and SAG Awards Committee Member Woody Schultz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.