Take A Tour Inside Nick's New State-o...

Take A Tour Inside Nick's New State-of-the-Art Burbank Building,...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Cartoon Brew

Nickelodeon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon to open their new studio building in Burbank, California, right next door to their current studio. The new building includes a 400-pound statue of Stimpy in a Zen garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cartoon Brew.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 163
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 3 hr Barros 32
Drain Hollywood 19 hr Well Well 3
West LA fadeaway ! 22 hr Diablo 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Mon Hongdae Hunk 77
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) Jan 6 Dee 15
News Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13) Nov '16 kermit 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC