Suspect in Berkeley Stabbings Arreste...

Suspect in Berkeley Stabbings Arrested in SoCal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A mugshot released by Berkeley Police of Pablo Gomez Jr., a suspect in the January 7 stabbing of two women, one fatally. Berkeley police say a suspect who fled to Southern California is in custody in the case of two stabbings, one of which was deadly and whose victim, a young woman, became the first homicide of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 55 min MVille Miner 5
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 104
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 2 hr afriend 89
News Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga... 7 hr Fundie Concernd B... 1
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 10 hr Wedge-oh 4
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) Jan 6 Dee 15
News Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13) Nov '16 kermit 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 11:50AM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC