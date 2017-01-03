Suspect in Berkeley Stabbings Arrested in SoCal
A mugshot released by Berkeley Police of Pablo Gomez Jr., a suspect in the January 7 stabbing of two women, one fatally. Berkeley police say a suspect who fled to Southern California is in custody in the case of two stabbings, one of which was deadly and whose victim, a young woman, became the first homicide of the year.
