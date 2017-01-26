Snoop Dogg Set to Hit the Ice to Open NHL All-Star Skills...

Snoop Dogg Set to Hit the Ice to Open...

The NHL All-Star weekend suddenly got a whole lot relaxed as the league has announced that Snoop Dogg will be opening the Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 28. The hip-hop star will man the decks as DJ Snoopadelic on the ice at Staples Center in Los Angeles during player introductions at 4 p.m. PT before the All-Stars show off their talents in six events. Snoop, who tried his hand at being a sports reporter last year at Super Bowl 50, will be followed by pop star Nick Jonas performing during the second intermission of the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Sunday.

