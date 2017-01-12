See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of Ghosts in the Hood Episode 1.02 - Menace 2 South Central

Last week WE tv debuted the new paranormal docu-series "Ghosts in the Hood," and I have to say those of us here at DC who watched it had a great time and are looking forward to tomorrow night's Episode 1.02, "Menace 2 South Central." If you are, too, here's an exclusive clip to further whet your appetites.

