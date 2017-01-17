Robin Thicke Set to Pay Tribute to La...

Robin Thicke Set to Pay Tribute to Late Father, Alan, at NHL...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: SFGate

The "Blurred Lines" singer will join host Jon Hamm and Grammy winner John Legend at the NHL All-Star weekend in Los Angeles Robin Thicke is going to deliver what is destined to be an emotional tribute to his late father, Alan Thicke, at the NHL 100 Gala on Jan. 27, The Wrap has learned. The "Blurred Lines" singer will honor the "Growing Pains" star who died suddenly on Dec. 13 while watching his youngest son, Carter, play hockey in Burbank, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 4 hr Jocko 4
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 5 hr KTLA 5 on LA71 37
News Massive crowd gathers at Pershing Square for Wo... 5 hr tomin cali 4
WE HATE MEXICANS IN North Hollywood, Kids hated... (Dec '12) 6 hr poo-bear 22
weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more 7 hr dope 2
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 11 hr Delta - 1 4
Trump's CIA To Take Gang Leaders 17 hr TANK 4
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 23 at 12:00AM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC