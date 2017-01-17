Robin Thicke Set to Pay Tribute to Late Father, Alan, at NHL...
The "Blurred Lines" singer will join host Jon Hamm and Grammy winner John Legend at the NHL All-Star weekend in Los Angeles Robin Thicke is going to deliver what is destined to be an emotional tribute to his late father, Alan Thicke, at the NHL 100 Gala on Jan. 27, The Wrap has learned. The "Blurred Lines" singer will honor the "Growing Pains" star who died suddenly on Dec. 13 while watching his youngest son, Carter, play hockey in Burbank, California.
