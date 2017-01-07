Police arrest Berkeley homicide suspect in Burbank
Burbank police officers reported to the Berkeley Police Department around 1:30 p.m. that 24-year-old Pablo Gomez Jr. of North Hollywood is now in their custody. The homicide victim has not yet been identified by police.
