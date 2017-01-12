New, Bigger IKEA Burbank to Open Wednesday, February 8; Original...
Customers can begin lining-up at the store three hours in advance, at 6:00 a.m., to partake in the festivities - and soon can learn of more grand opening plans and promotions at IKEA-USA.com/Burbank. Prior to the grand opening of the new, larger IKEA Burbank, customers can continue to shop at the original Burbank store through Saturday evening, February 4, when the old store will close permanently.
