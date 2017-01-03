James Van Der Beek Will Play Famous D...

James Van Der Beek Will Play Famous DJ Diplo in New Comedy Series

James Van Der Beek in Burbank, CA on Oct. 22, 2016 ; Diplo in New York City, on Dec. 9, 2016. In casting news you didn't know you needed, James Van Der Beek has signed on to write, produce, and star as famed DJ and producer Diplo in a new scripted comedy series from Viceland, EW has learned.

