Inside Taylor Lautner and Billie Lour...

Inside Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd's Date Night: Exchanging ''Googly Eyes'' and Holding Hands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: E! Online

Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd play on-screen lovers on Scream Queens , but they've had everyone wondering about the status of their real- life relationship over the last few months. Though they've never confirmed or denied romance rumors, they've been spotted kissing and hanging out in public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 49 min trotwood citizen 20,801
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 1 hr Rose of Tralee 16
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Rose of Tralee 35
Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w... 4 hr Linda Miller 1
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... 8 hr 25or6to4 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 8 hr Beware 1
News Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star' 10 hr Pasquali 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC