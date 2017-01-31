How 'La La Land' Got Its 6-Minute Sunset Dance Just Right

Atop L.A.'s Griffith Park, the filmmakers, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone did multiple takes with no breaks to capture a breathtaking sequence as the sun set. In what seems destined to become an iconic film scene in Damien Chazelle's La La Land , Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling share a romantic dance as they walk to their cars after a party - all against the backdrop of the setting sun.

