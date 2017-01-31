How 'La La Land' Got Its 6-Minute Sun...

How 'La La Land' Got Its 6-Minute Sunset Dance Just Right

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Atop L.A.'s Griffith Park, the filmmakers, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone did multiple takes with no breaks to capture a breathtaking sequence as the sun set. In what seems destined to become an iconic film scene in Damien Chazelle's La La Land , Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling share a romantic dance as they walk to their cars after a party - all against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 2 min American 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min anybody anywhere 20,793
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 7 hr ThomasA 4
How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se... 11 hr solvebe 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 13 hr right guard 814
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Mon Now_What- 33
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Mon Rose of Tralee 14
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC