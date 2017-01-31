How 'La La Land' Got Its 6-Minute Sunset Dance Just Right
Atop L.A.'s Griffith Park, the filmmakers, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone did multiple takes with no breaks to capture a breathtaking sequence as the sun set. In what seems destined to become an iconic film scene in Damien Chazelle's La La Land , Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling share a romantic dance as they walk to their cars after a party - all against the backdrop of the setting sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|2 min
|American
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,793
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|11 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|right guard
|814
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|Now_What-
|33
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Mon
|Rose of Tralee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC