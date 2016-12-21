Firefighters rescue man from Burbank flood control channel
BURBANK >> Burbank Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue team, with an assist from Glendale and Pasadena firefighters, pulled a middle-aged man from the wash Saturday night before he was swept away by the current, the department said. The rescue operation was sent in motion near Tulare Avenue at 5:16 p.m. when one of the residents called 911 and reported a man yelling for help from the wash, said Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Barone.
