Firefighters rescue man from Burbank flood control channel

BURBANK >> Burbank Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue team, with an assist from Glendale and Pasadena firefighters, pulled a middle-aged man from the wash Saturday night before he was swept away by the current, the department said. The rescue operation was sent in motion near Tulare Avenue at 5:16 p.m. when one of the residents called 911 and reported a man yelling for help from the wash, said Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Barone.

