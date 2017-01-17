Experience Los Angeles in 'La La Land...

Experience Los Angeles in 'La La Land'-style

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

With the help of Booking.com, we've curated a selection of Hollywood hot spots that will transport you to the colourful world of La La Land . The award-winning musical La La Land hit New Zealand cinemas last month, showcasing powerhouse performances from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

