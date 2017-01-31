Doris Bryant celebrates 100th birthday

Doris Bryant celebrates 100th birthday

Saturday Jan 28

Doris I. Bryant celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday, Jan. 15 at her home in Red Bluff. Attending, front, birthday girl Doris; middle row, from left, nephew Jim Dunham from Santa Clarita, niece Rozae Nichols from Los Angeles and nephew Bob Dunham from Burbank; back row, niece Susan Dunham from Nevada, nephew Jim Dunham from Texas; son James Bryant from Red Bluff and Rozae's husband Ian Nichols.

