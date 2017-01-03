Disney Crosses $3 Billion At Domestic B.O., First Time Ever For Major ...
Disney Crosses $3 Billion At Domestic B.O., First Time Ever For Major Studio; Global Now At Industry Record Of $7.6B Update: Thanks to the Christmas gift that is Star Wars, Rogue One propelled the Walt Disney Studios past $3 billion at the domestic B.O.; the first time any U.S. major studio has ever hit that mark. Last month we reported that Walt Disney already surpassed $7B in worldwide ticket sales, also a first for a studio.
